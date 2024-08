BLOOMBERG NEWS – NZ CURRENT AACCOUNT WRAP – A – I – Cows are hooked up to milking machines on a farm in Mangatangi, New Zealand, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007. New Zealand’s annual current account deficit is shrinking as rising prices buoy returns from exports of butter and milk, while record-high interest rates are slowing demand for imports. Photographer: Brendon O’Hagan/Bloomberg News NZ CURRENT AACCOUNT WRAP – MANGATANGI – NEW ZEALAND – BRENDON O’HAGAN – EC. GANADO HOLANDO, LECHERO, VACAS LECHERAS, PRODUCCION LECHERA, TAMBO, ORDEÑE. ORDEÑANDO