¿Qué hay detrás del ataque de Irán a Israel y qué se puede esperar?

(240414) — TEL AVIV, April 14, 2024 (Xinhua) — This photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows flares from explosions in the sky over Tel Aviv as Israel’s anti-missile system intercepts missiles and drones from Iran. A combined attack of dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones from Iran triggered air raid alerts across Israel early on Sunday, the Israeli army said, as residents reported multiple bombings were heard. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed during a press briefing that Israel was under attack by ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran, noting that aerial defense systems have intercepted some of the missiles. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)